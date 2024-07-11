Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.34

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.34 and traded as low as $20.15. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2,062 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.33%.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

In related news, CEO Brent M. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent M. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $476,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.