Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 292.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Heartland Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Heartland Express by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Heartland Express by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.84 million, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

