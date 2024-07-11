Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

