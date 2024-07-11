Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $139.00.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.