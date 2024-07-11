HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Shares Down 8%

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

