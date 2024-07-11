Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 5.1%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43. 620,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,975,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

The stock has a market cap of $988.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

