Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.75

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.75 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 216.47 ($2.77). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.79), with a volume of 38,114 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 514.64. The stock has a market cap of £86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Henderson Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Henderson Opportunities’s payout ratio is -6,190.48%.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

