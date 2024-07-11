Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 909,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,121,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.