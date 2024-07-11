Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hess by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.09.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a one year low of $131.61 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

