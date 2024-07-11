Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $37.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.6516 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

