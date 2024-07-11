Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

In related news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

