Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 41,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,164,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.