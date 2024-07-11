Horizon Space Acquisition I (NASDAQ:HSPO) Trading Up 0.3%

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 101,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 38,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Horizon Space Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 528,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.