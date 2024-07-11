HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $535.01 and last traded at $535.90. 319,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 572,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.21.

Specifically, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -185.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.