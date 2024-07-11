Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

HBM stock opened at C$12.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

