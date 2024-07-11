Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.14% of Huntsman worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Huntsman by 30.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

NYSE:HUN opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

