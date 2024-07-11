Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.79

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.92 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,438 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £155.02 million, a P/E ratio of 194.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.
