HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 7,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 117,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

