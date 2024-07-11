ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in ICL Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 43,077,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,923,000 after acquiring an additional 250,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 419,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,042,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 228,102 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICL stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

