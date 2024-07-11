IDOX (LON:IDOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.

IDOX Price Performance

IDOX stock opened at GBX 61.81 ($0.79) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.10. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £284.33 million, a PE ratio of 6,181.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

