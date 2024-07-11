IDOX (LON:IDOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.
IDOX Price Performance
IDOX stock opened at GBX 61.81 ($0.79) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.10. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £284.33 million, a PE ratio of 6,181.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.
IDOX Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDOX
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.