Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.57.

ILMN stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Illumina by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

