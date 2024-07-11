Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $1.91. Immutep shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 131,064 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Immutep in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Immutep Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 269.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Further Reading

