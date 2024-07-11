Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Incyte were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Up 0.0 %

Incyte stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

