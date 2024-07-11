InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.58. InfuSystem shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 33,599 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFU shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

InfuSystem Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $140.15 million, a P/E ratio of -658,000.00 and a beta of 1.44.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,300. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

