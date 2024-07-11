Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.