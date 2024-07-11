Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $106.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of IR opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 29,700.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 116.1% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

