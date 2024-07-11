Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of XBAP opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

