Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,906 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Inozyme Pharma worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 505,950 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INZY opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.53. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

INZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

