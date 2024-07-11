Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells 10,877 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89.

On Friday, June 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

