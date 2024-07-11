Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 6,586 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $370,528.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,872.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01.

On Monday, May 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10,146.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Twilio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

