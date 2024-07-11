Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Shares Up 110.2%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 110.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 28,826,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,202% from the average daily volume of 1,252,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.