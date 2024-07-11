Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of IART stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

