Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

Shares of IBKR opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

