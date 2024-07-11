Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.11.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

