Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

