InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $122.80 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.