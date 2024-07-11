International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

