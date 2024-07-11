International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Up 1.5%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 1,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

International Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

