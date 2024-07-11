Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $462.00 to $512.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $448.48 and last traded at $446.92, with a volume of 65940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $444.74.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.32.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.