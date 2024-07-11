Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.83

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.19. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 51,358 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0715 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 125.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

