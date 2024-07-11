Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.21). 162,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 303,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.20).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £333.58 million, a PE ratio of 958.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.67.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

