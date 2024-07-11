Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.28. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 1,076,039 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.25%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.