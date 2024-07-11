Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $427.06

Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.06 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 434.30 ($5.56). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 429 ($5.50), with a volume of 10,700 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 420.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,400.00%.

In related news, insider Bridget Guerin purchased 4,134 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £17,900.22 ($22,928.42). In other news, insider Bridget Guerin acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £17,900.22 ($22,928.42). Also, insider Mike Prentis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($21,058.02). 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

