Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $427.06

Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.06 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 434.30 ($5.56). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 429 ($5.50), with a volume of 10,700 shares traded.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 420.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,400.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
