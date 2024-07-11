Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

GSY stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

