Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.90. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 6,526 shares changing hands.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iochpe-Maxion had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $726.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iochpe-Maxion S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

