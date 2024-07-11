Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,515,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 11,240,342 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

