iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.86% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

