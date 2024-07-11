iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.43. 55,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 62,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,884,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.