iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 2,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

