iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
HYG stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.